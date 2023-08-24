Advantages of Iran's membership in BRICS to be history-making

Iran has unique capacities and is ready to cooperate with BRICS in all three main areas; political-security, economic-financial, and social, Raeisi stressed.

Various strategic cooperations between Iran and BRICS members in the fields of transit, energy, and trade, will support the BRICS global agenda, he cited, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly supports the successful efforts of BRICS in the path of de-dollarization of economic relations between members, the use of national currencies, as well as the strengthening of BRICS mechanisms for payment and financial settlement.

The Iranian president went on to say that undoubtedly, the decision of the BRICS members on expanding the bloc is a commendable step that paves the way for global development on the basis of justice.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi hailed the record of Africa in resisting colonialism and stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to expand economic cooperation with this continent.

Referring to the economic, political, and social problems that the world is facing today, the Iranian president stressed that resolving these challenges requires collective effort and convergence.

BRICS is a symbol of such a change in global relations that can help solve the problems of the global community, he further noted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has significant political and economic cooperation with all five members of the BRICS group, and we have clearly witnessed the deepening of this cooperation in the recent period, Raeisi continued.

Referring to Iran's unique capabilities, the president went on to say that the maximum interaction and strengthening of multilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially with developing independent countries, is an important issue in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Raeisi also expressed Iran's readiness to cooperate with other countries in different fields including nanotechnology, medicine, and industry.

Elsewehere in his remarks, Raeisi slammed the Zionist regime's aggression, occupation, and hegemony against the oppressed Palestinian nation.

MP/5869860