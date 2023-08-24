  1. Economy
Aug 24, 2023, 7:00 PM

Russian FM:

Energy topic to shine in new light after BRICS expansion

Energy topic to shine in new light after BRICS expansion

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – The Russian Foreign Minister says that the topic of energy will shine in a new light after Iran, Saudi Arabia, and UAE gained BRICS membership.

"Now that we are joined by such major players in the energy market as Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, of course, the topic of energy will shine in a new light and will be in great demand," Sergey Lavrov said following the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Referring to the expansion of the BRICS group, the top Russian diplomat stressed, "Everyone says that the name should remain unchanged, it has already become a brand. None of the newcomers to BRICS suggested otherwise. It seems to me that everyone understands that it is better to leave everything as it is, this will emphasize the continuity of all our work."

The energy sphere will be one of the key areas of cooperation in BRICS after new members will join the group, Lavrov added, according to Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS leaders have decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the group. The membership will take effect from January 1, 2024.

MP/PR

News Code 205098

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News