Aug 23, 2023, 6:54 PM

Members of Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group arrested in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Three members of Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group were arrested in Iranshahr, Sistan and Baluchestan province, south east of Iran, the commander of the Iranian police force of the province said Wednesday.

Brigadier General Doostali Jalilian said that the terrorist team intended to carry out anti-security activities and terrorist operations within the county and the southeastern province.

However, prior to any destructive move, the terrorist team was arrested by the Iranian police officers, Jalilian added. 

"The enemies of the Islamic Republic should know that social security is the red line for the police", he said, adding that anyone who causes social insecurity within the community will face firm action by the police in accordance with the law.

The Jaish ul-Adl which is said to be based in neighboring Pakistan has conducted several bomb attacks and kidnappings in southeastern Iran with the aim of disrupting the country’s security.

