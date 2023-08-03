IRGC dismantles terrorist team in SE Iran

The terrorist group that was affiliated with Arrogance powers and was planning to carry out subversive and terrorist operations in the southeastern region of the country was dismantled before being able to carry out any action.

Four members of the terrorist team were detained during the intelligence operation.

IRGC forces also seized some ammunition and 6 weapons from the terrorists, some of which were equipped with cameras.

On Wednesday, the Iranian intelligence and security forces identified and dismantled a terrorist team in Eslamshahr city in the southwest of the capital Tehran before they could carry out their sinister bombing.

