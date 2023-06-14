  1. Iran
Terrorist team dismantled in SE Iran

Terrorist team dismantled in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Iranian security forces dismantled a terrorist team in the southeast of the country on Wednesday.

The terrorist team was dismantled in Sistan and Baluchestan Province following the joint operation of the forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian intelligence forces.

The armed team was dismantled before being able to carry out any planned terrorist action.

Two terrorists were killed and another one was detained, according to the report. The reports added that a great number of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were seized from the terrorists.

