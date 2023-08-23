  1. World
Aug 23, 2023, 8:30 AM

17 terrorists killed in Russian airstrike in Syria's Idlib

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The deputy of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria said that 17 members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group were killed in a Russian airstrike on the group's base in Idlib province.

The Russian air force hit a control post of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group close to the Syrian city of Idlib on Monday, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit was quoted as telling RIA news agency on Tuesday.

According to Kulit, who serves as deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria, 17 terrorists were killed in the Russian strike.

"On August 21, a strike conducted by Russian aerospace forces at the command post of the Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham terrorist organization in the Faylun village (4 kilometers [2.4 miles] southwest of the city of Idlib) killed 17 militants,” Kulit told a briefing.

Kulit noted that the dead included "several high-ranking field commanders responsible for organizing and carrying out recent attacks on Syrian government forces in northern Latakia province."

