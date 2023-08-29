Russia hits command centers of terrorists in Syria

"On August 28, the Russian aerospace forces delivered strikes on Jabhat al-Nusra facilities, hitting a stronghold of illegal armed units and two command centers responsible for organizing and staging attacks on the positions of Syrian government forces and civilian infrastructure facilities," Vadim Kulit said, adding that the Russian side calls on the commanders of illegal armed units to refrain from any incendiary actions and embark on a path towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Kulit also said that the US-led international coalition’s aircraft created dangerous situations in Syria’s al-Tanf area 18 times during the past day. Nine violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, linked with flights by the coalition’s drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours, he added, TASS reported.

Units of the Syrian Army also targeted the dens of the terrorists in the countryside of Idlib with air and missile strikes, destroying them completely and killing a huge number of terrorists.

“In response to the attacks carried out lately by the terrorist organizations on military posts related to our forces operating in the countryside of Hama and Idleb, units of our army forces, in cooperation with Russian warplanes, have struck headquarters related to the so-called “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham” and “Ansar al-Tawheed” terrorist organizations in Idleb southern countryside,” the Syrian Defense Ministry said on its Facebook page, SANA reported.

It added that the joint strikes resulted in destroying those terrorists’ dens completely with all their weapons as well as killing large numbers of terrorists along with their leaders.

MNA/PR