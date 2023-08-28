Several terrorists killed in Syrian Army operations

The Syrian Army targeted the terrorists' positions in several airstrikes and artillery attacks, according to the reports.

The attacks by the Syrian Army left several terrorists killed and injured, casting material damage to them as well.

On Saturday, the Syrian army, with the use of reconnaissance aircraft, targeted the positions and bases of terrorists in the outskirts of Idlib.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

