Downfall of Netanyahu’s cabinet will happen soon

Speaking at an opposition rally, Lapid expressed confidence that the current cabinet headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would soon fall.

"This cabinet is not operational and must leave. That's our plan," he said at the rally in the city of Krayot, TASS reported.

Tens of thousands of protesters have demonstrated across the occupied territories for the 33rd straight week against the policies of the Israeli regime's extremist cabinet, including its so-called judicial overhaul plan.

The rallies were held on Saturday in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, the northern city of Haifa, and the occupied city of al-Quds, as well as dozens of other locations.

In al-Quds, protesters gathered outside the house of the head of the Israeli regime Isaac Herzog and near Netanyahu's residence.

The protests have been a fixed weekly event since January when Netanyahu announced the overhaul scheme, which seeks to rob the regime's Supreme Court of the ability to invalidate the decisions made by the politicians.

Reporting on Saturday's rallies, a Zionist media wrote that the protests took place in the shadow of the crisis between the Israeli military and the cabinet.

More than 10,000 Zionist reserve troops, including members of the elite intelligence unit 8200 and air force pilots, have said they would no longer show up for duty on a voluntary basis in protest against the cabinet's insistence to go ahead with the overhaul plan.

The protests have gained momentum since the end of July, when the Knesset passed the first bill of the overhaul plan, which restricted the Supreme Court's ability to declare the cabinet's decisions "unreasonable."

On September 12, the court is set to hear petitions aimed at striking down the bill that has been approved by the Knesset. The cabinet is, however, seeking to postpone the date, according to media reports.

