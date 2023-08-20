32 Zionists killed in Resistance operations since 2023

26 Zionists were killed in shooting operations, 4 were killed in car ramming, 1 killed in a knife attack, and 1 other was killed following the missile strike from Gaza Strip, according to the reports.

On Saturday, at least two Zionist men have been shot and killed in a retaliatory operation by a Palestinian gunman south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The shooting occurred inside a carwash in the Palestinian town of Huwara. They were both declared dead at the scene shortly afterward.

A spokesman of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said that the shooting operation was a response to the Israeli regime's crimes.

Over the past months, the Israeli regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

MP/FNA14020529000031