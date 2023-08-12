  1. Politics
Aug 12, 2023, 10:41 PM

Zionist settlers hold anti-Netanyahu protests for 32nd week

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Scores of people demonstrated across occupied Palestine against the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his plan to weaken the regime’s judiciary, news media reported.

Hundreds of thousands of people in occupied Palestine have flooded the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities in the largest demonstration in six months against the regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right cabinet, according to media reports.

The Saturday rallies were described as some of the biggest-ever to take place across the occupied territories.

The protests have been a fixture since January when Benjamin Netanyahu announced his so-called judicial overhaul scheme as means of currying favor with his coalition's extreme-right parties.

