The Israeli regime prime minister says 'In the future we will be able to connect Israel by train to Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula as well,' media reported on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a train connecting Saudi Arabia to the occupying Israeli regime was being worked on, following earlier US reports of “cautious optimism” on a normalization deal between the two sides.

The so-called "One Israel Project” connecting the occupying regime from its most northern point to Eilat in the south would be the precursor to the regional rail line, Netanyahu said. The project was part of the coalition agreement, costing $27 billion, and would set the foundation for connecting the Persian Gulf states to the regime.

There have been reports that the Tel Aviv regime and the United States were working together to advance the regional connection, allowing a new trade route to be established, particularly between the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the Tel Aviv regime which will connect the Persian Gulf directly to Europe through the Haifa seaport, the regime's local media further claimed.

MNA