Around 20 percent of Zionist doctors under the White Coats protest group signed a letter stating responsibility for disruptions of the healthcare system will fall entirely on the regime's prime minister and his ministers who led us to the judicial overhaul.

The protest group representing Zionist healthcare professionals opposed to the judicial overhaul, which includes thousands of doctors, announced on Monday that if the Netanyahu-led coalition refuses to respect High Court rulings then its members will not report for work at hospitals.

Two of the five brigadier generals in the naval reserves who serve at operational headquarters and as deputies to the force’s commander have announced that they will no longer volunteer for reserve duty due to the regime's legal overhaul.

The protests have been a fixture since January when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his so-called judicial overhaul scheme as means of currying favor with his coalition's extreme-right parties.

His scheme, which has been presented to the Knesset as a bill, seeks to render the regime's Supreme Court incapable of striking down politicians' decisions and give the cabinet more say in the makeup of the court's judges.

Public outrage against the regime's policies has grown since last month when the Knesset passed the first bill of the judicial overhaul plan after opposition lawmakers left the session. The bill scrapped the "reasonableness" law, through which the Supreme Court can overturn decisions made by the Israeli regime's cabinet such as ministerial appointments.

The remaining parts of the overhaul package will be discussed after the Knesset returns from summer recess in October.

Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges in court, has said he would be willing to negotiate with the opposition, though previous mediation efforts, including by the regime's head, have failed.

New protests came after earlier on Saturday, hundreds of former senior Zionist military officials held an emergency conference, warning of the collapse of the regime amid the mass protests.

