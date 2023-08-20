Iran runner-up in Sanda at 11th Asian Junior Wushu C'ships

Iran bagged 8 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 2 bronze medals in the competitions in both Taolu and Sanda divisions, landing in third place in total.

In the Sanda division, China came first, followed by Iran in second place with 5 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronzes, and Kazakhstan in third place.

Iran wushu participated in these competitions with 14 athletes, and in the end, Zahra Botshekan, Seyed Ali Miri, Diana Rahimi, Amir Hessam Mohammadi, Narges Shahbazi, Mani Khaneh Keshi, Sana Panahi and Reza Khorshidi won 8 gold medals, Samyar Sadeghi, Mahan Ahmadpour and Sana Panahi won three silver medals, Setayesh Barati and Rojan Fattahi won two bronze medals for their country.

The 2023 SJM 11th Asian Junior Wushu Championships started in Macao, China, on August 17, and concluded on August 20.

