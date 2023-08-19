Iran's Rahimi snatches gold at 11th Asian Junior Wushu C'ship

On the third day of the competition on Saturday, Diana Rahimi faced an opponent from Macao in the final match of the 60-kg of Sanda, during which she managed to knock the opponent and snatched the gold medal of the tournament.

Rahimi had defeated opponents from India and Palestine before advancing to the final match.

Rahimi was recently announced by the International Wushu Federation as the Rising Star of the Year 2022 in the Sanda division. Last year, she also won gold in the Indonesian World Championship.

Earlier on Friday, another representative of Iran, Narges Shahbazi grabbed a gold medal in the same competition.

The 2023 SJM 11th Asian Junior Wushu Championships started in Macao, China, on August 17, and will conclude on August 20.

