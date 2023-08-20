Iran bags 2 more golds at 11th Asian Junior Wushu C'ships

On the last day of the competitions on Sunday, Seyed Ali Miri faced the representative of Sri Lanka in the final match in the weight category of -80 kg, and after defeating his opponent snatched the gold medal of the tournament.

Miri had previously defeated an opponent from Kazakhstan.

Also, in the final fight of -56 kg weight, Mani Khaneh Keshi defeated his Chinese opponent in two consecutive rounds and won the gold medal.

Khane Keshi had defeated rivals from South Korea and India before advancing to the final match.

So far, Iran has bagged 7 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 2 bronze medals in these competitions.

The 2023 SJM 11th Asian Junior Wushu Championships started in Macao, China, on August 17, and will conclude on August 20.

