Female Iranian athlete named Wushu Sanda Rising Star of 2022

The young Iranian sportswoman garnered 23,331 votes, and was selected as the top candidate in this segment of the one-month public voting. Egyptian athlete Malak Osama Abdelal came in second place with 21,900 votes.

Rahimi scooped the honors while 62 wushu practitioners from 28 countries had made it to the final online voting list.

Sanda, sometimes called Sanshou or Lei tai, has all the combat aspects of wushu, but includes many more grappling techniques.

Rahimi has been practicing wushu for seven years and has been competing in many high-level Sanda events. She won her first international gold medal in the Sanda competition at the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Tangerang, Indonesia, in 2022.

The Wushu Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran believes she is a new super star female Sanda athlete with a bright future ahead.

MNA/PressTV