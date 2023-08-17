Iran Army to continue to expand drone achievements: Sayyari

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari made the remarks on Wednesday, saying that the Army stands ready to carry out assigned missions with its specialized manpower and indigenous equipment.

“Today, we have secured invaluable achievements in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in the fields of drone, electronic warfare, cyberspace, and other new technologies,” he said, vowing relentless endeavors to reinforce and expand those achievements.

He further noted that keeping up the Army’s combat readiness is necessary to reach deterrence power, which will in turn lead to military might.

“We must definitely keep ourselves ready for the future,” he said. “What we have today does not meet the needs of the future and we must meet our own needs with regard to the future.”

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Homegrown Iranian military products have also found many clients in the world.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense.

RHM/Press TV