No need for extra-regional states to ensure regional security

Referring to the presence of American warships in the region, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stated that the security of the Strait of Hormuz for merchant ships and oil tankers can certainly be ensured by Iran and other regional countries.

Stressing that there is no need for the presence of extra-regional countries to ensure security in the region, he continued that experience shows that wherever extra-regional countries have intervened to establish security, they have actually created instability.

"Examples of this can be seen in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and other countries," he noted.

"We have ensured the security of the region, and so will we in the future", he said, adding that the presence of extra-regional countries in the region does not yield anything but instability.

SKH/5875207