At least 3 ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Xinhua reported citing a statement issued by the Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, that on Tuesday, Iraqi warplanes conducted an airstrike in the rugged area of Wadi al-Shay, some 250 km north of the capital Baghdad.

The airstrike destroyed the hideout and killed all ISIL terrorists inside, the statement said, without mentioning the death toll of the militants.

Meanwhile, an army source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that "between three and five terrorists were killed."

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of ISIL in 2017. However, the ISIL remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

AMK/PR