"US seems to have decided to unleash ISIL again"

Hezbollah's Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech on Monday that marks the seventeenth anniversary of the Divine Victory in 2006 July War known as the 33-day War against the occupying Israeli regime in south Lebanon.

The war has been known for heroic confrontations between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli occupation forces who were not able to force the resistance to surrender to US-Israeli schemes.

At the start of his speech, the Hezbollah leader condemned ISIL attack near a mosque in Northern Afghanistan, according to Al-Manar TV English website report.

"It seems that there is an American decision to unleash ISIL again in many arenas," he said.

"The most pivotal scene to be remembered today on August 14 is this courageous mass flock that trust the resistance," the Hezbollah chief said, adding "Over the course of 33 days, we witnessed how Allah defends believers and fulfills the divine promise of victory."

He went on to thank all those who contributed to the making of the epic and legend over the course of 33 days.

"We extend our thanks to the people, the incubating environment, fighters, military and security institutions, the wounded, the martyrs, the official and popular embrace, the support of Iran and Syria, and the sympathy of the Islamic world."

"The July 2006 victory is a historic victory for the future, too," Nasrallah further asserted, adding that, "The demarcation of the maritime borders and the start of oil exploration would not have been possible without building on the results of the 2006 July victory."

"Today we are before a new phase, which is one of the results of these victories," he continued.

Elsewhere, the Hezbollah leader asserted that, "We hope that MPs will approach the issue of the sovereign fund, a proposal set on the agenda of the parliamentary session on Thursday, with a national and sovereign approach."

"The Sovereign Fund is an urgent need for Lebanon, so that the oil wealth will be secured to all the Lebanese and the future generation, as well."

"The genuine guarantee to preserving Lebanon’s rights and its oil wealth is Lebanon’s preservation of all its power elements, foremost of which is the resistance," Nasrallah added.

"What prevents the enemy from diminishing Lebanon’s rights is that it knows well that any violation attempt will be met with a strong reaction that will make them regret it."

He returned to the 33-day battle and said, "The Israeli home front before 2006 was mostly spared from all wars, but the resistance in 2006 forced it to be part of the war."

"After 2006, the Israelis added a fourth element to their ‘security doctrine’, that is defense and protection," continued Nasrallah.

"After the 2006 war, Israelis were forced to look for missile interception systems and made a great effort and spent enormously," Hezbollah chief said, adding "The most important thing on the ‘home front’ is the unwillingness of settlers and occupiers of this land to sacrifice and bear the consequences."

"Since 2006, the Zionist army has started to decline and weaken," Nasrallah went on to underscore, adding "Today, the Israeli army is in its worst condition compared to any time before."

"The enemy has switched from offensive mode to defensive mode," he asserted, adding "The axis of resistance has taken the initiative to a large extent."

He further addressed the Israeli enemy telling them, "If you go to war with Lebanon, you will go back to the Stone Age."

"If the battle develops into a battle with the axis of resistance, there will be no such thing as Israel,” he added.

He concluded by talking about the incident at Kahaleh describing it as normal accident, as trucks pass through there and accidents may occur.

MNA