UN says ISIL still has thousands of forces in Syria, Iraq

The threat posed by ISIL was "mostly high in conflict zones and low in non-conflict areas" during the first half of the year, the experts said in the report, circulated on Monday, the National reported.

The panel said in the report presented to the UN Security Council that "the overall situation is dynamic".

Despite significant losses in the group's leadership and reduced activity in Syria and Iraq, the risk of a resurgence remains, the experts said.

“The group has adapted its strategy, embedding itself with local populations and has exercised caution in choosing battles that are likely to result in limited losses, while rebuilding and recruiting from camps in the north-east of the Syrian Arab Republic and from vulnerable communities, including in neighboring countries,” they said.

In 2014, ISIL declared a self-styled caliphate in large parts of Syria and Iraq.

The group was defeated in Iraq in 2017 after a three-year battle that left tens of thousands of people dead and cities in ruins. But ISIL still has cells in Iraq and Syria.

Despite sustained counter-terrorism operations, ISIL has between 5,000 and 7,000 members, mostly fighters, across those countries, the experts said.

UN members have assessed that ISIL pose the most serious terrorist threat in Afghanistan and the wider region, the panel said.

The terrorist group has reportedly increased its operational capabilities and has between 4,000 and 6,000 fighters and family members in Afghanistan, it said.

