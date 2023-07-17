Tehran advises US to stop provocative moves in region

Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks on Monday in his weekly press conference in reaction to the US claims over deploying F-16 fighter jets to the Persian Gulf region, saying that the US government has never played a peaceful and constructive role regarding regional issues.

Iran monitors any illegal and non-constructive action that affects regional security with sensitivity and accuracy, the Iranian diplomat said, adding that the country is sensitive to any provocative and illegal action, especially near its borders, and will pay special attention to it.



Saying that security is a common issue for all Persian Gulf states, he advised the US government to avoid any provocative, non-constructive, and destabilizing actions in the region.

Iran's sovereignty over Persian Gulf islands not negotiable

In reaction to the recent Russia-PGCC joint statement over Iran's trio islands, he said that the issue of Iran's territorial integrity and sovereignty over the three islands of the Persian Gulf is not negotiable.

Iran considers the interference of any country, including the UAE, Russia, or any other party in this connection, as unacceptable and rejected, Kan'ani said.

Tehran will give a serious and appropriate reaction to any action that goes against the principle of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries under international law, he said.

This item is being updated...

RHM/FNA14020426000130