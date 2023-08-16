Recent agreement with US a new test for Washington

The release and transfer of Iran's assets from South Korea is part of the realization of honorable diplomacy emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a post on his X account on Wednesday, adding that of course, this phase of the agreement is also a new test for the US.

The Iranian top diplomat emphasized that the Iranian government's efforts will be continued in order to lift the sanctions and bring all sides to their international commitments towards Iran.

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that the process of release of $6 billion worth of Iran's funds that have been illegally blocked in South Korea under the pretext of US sanctions is underway.

