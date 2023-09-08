Senior cleric thanks Iraq for services to 4 mn Iran pilgrims

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers in the Iranian capital, Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard hailed the role of the Iraqi government and nation in creating the magnificent Arbaeen movement.

He praised all those who played a part in serving the pilgrims by setting up Mawkibs, especially the people of the Iranian province of Kordestan and Iraq.

The senior cleric referred to some of the incumbent government's economic achievements including the 4.4.% economic growth in 1400 (March 21, 2021-2022) and 4% economic growth in 1401(21 March 2022-2023), describing the achievements as a sign that the country's economy is recovering from recession and the oppressive sanctions.

Pointing to the progresses made in Iran's diplomatic relations, he added that the level of relations with neighboring countries has improved significantly.

He also referred to Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), noting that Iran can play a more active role in global and regional developments from now on.

Abu Torabi Fard further praised Raeisi administration for securing Iran's membership in the BRICS group, saying that the group of emerging economic powers can stand up to the western block led by the United States in the form of G7.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abu Torabi Fard commemorated the memories of the martyrs of September 8, 1978, Ayatollah Taleghani and Martyr Madani.

