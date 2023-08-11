South African president says backs Iran membership in BRICS

The Iranian foreign minister on Friday met and held talks with Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings which form the official seat of the South African government and also house the offices of the president of South Africa.

Ramaphosa said the BRICS summit has received special attention in the world and South Africa is interested in Iran being accepted as a member of BRICS as a friendly country of South Africa, adding Tehran has the full support of Pretoria Africa in this regard.

The president said South Africa is with the agreements reached in the joint commission meeting and is ready to implement them.

Ramaphosa also expressed hope that during the official visit of the Iranian president, several cooperation documents would be signed and that cooperation between the two countries would be put into practice.

Prior to the trip, Amir-Abdollahian said he would follow up on bilateral and international issues in his meetings with South African officials.

Coinciding with the meetings, a team comprising Iranian deputy ministers and representatives from the private sector, would hold talks with South African Foreign Ministry officials on finalizing matters related to bilateral cooperation and preparing documents for Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s upcoming visit, he added.

Amir-Abdollahian also noted that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is expected to pay two visits to South Africa, one on August 24 to attend the summit of the friends of BRICS and the other in the fall to discuss bilateral ties.

