Iran has a lot of potentials to help BRICS achieve its goals

Mauro Vieira, Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday.

In the telephone conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed the latest issues in the bilateral relations.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the growing level of relations between the two countries, adding that Tehran hopes that with the increase in contacts, the ground will be laid for the expansion of good cooperation between the two countries.

Vieira, for his part, emphasized the importance of the high potentials that Iran and Brazil have in economic and commercial fields and emphasized the willingness of President Lula da Silva 's administration to strengthen mutual cooperation.

The two top diplomats further conferred and exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS group meeting in South Africa and its expansion and strengthening, with the Brazilian side emphasizing the growing importance of BRICS in international relations, and said that, "Iran has high potential to help achieve the BRICS goals."

