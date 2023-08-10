Iran's bid to join BRICS is to strengthen multilateralism

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments on a visit to South Africa and in a joint press conference with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor.

"We don't consider war as a solution and we believe that all sides should try to reach a political solution," he stressed at the start of the joint news conference.

The top Iranian diplomat categorically rejected the Western states allegations that Iranian drones are being used in the Russian battle against Ukraine, saying "The accusation of using Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine is completely false, I have stressed this [in phone calls] with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine many times."

"No concrete evidence was presented by the Ukrainian military delegation to the Iranian military delegation during their meeting that took place in Oman," Amir-Abdollaian also said.

"Russian officials have assured us that within the framework of existing and old defense cooperation between Iran and Moscow, they have never used Iranian equipment in the war against Ukraine, and nor will they," he further noted.

He went on to talk about Iran's membership in the BRICS group and said that, "Our approach to BRICS membership is to strengthen multilateralism."

He also asserted that Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi will travel to South Africa in the coming days and will detail Iran's positions regarding BRICS in the upcoming summit.

The Iranian foreign minister further pointed to the talks to remove illegal western sanctions on Iran and revive Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and stressed that Iran was the "most committed" party to the deal.

"Regarding JCPOA, if the other parties have the necessary will to return to their commitments, Iran is the most committed and loyal party to JCPOA," Amir-Abdollahian underscored.

"Despite the oppressive and illegal US sanctions against Iran, we believe that within the framework of international law, there are always various opportunities for the two countries to restore the previous relations and expand the existing relations," he stated.

KI