US to announce $200 mn in military aid to Kyiv

"President Joe Biden's administration will announce $200 mln of new weapons aid for Ukraine as soon as Tuesday, US officials told Reuters, as it begins to dole out $6.2 bln of funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error over-valued billions of Ukraine aid, two US officials said on Monday," TASS reported.

"Included in this package were items like mine clearing equipment, TOW and AT4 anti-tank weapons, guns and ammunition, air defense interceptors made by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) for the Patriot system, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets and Javelin anti-tank missiles made by a joint venture between Lockheed and RTX Corp (RTX.N), along with other equipment," the statement said.

According to the reports, Washington is working on a new budget request to continue to aid Kyiv.

MP/PR