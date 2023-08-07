  1. Politics
Jeddah summit made no sense at all: Ulyanov

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Senior Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov criticized the recent Jeddah Summit on the Ukraine war for not inviting Russia, describing it as non-sense.

"Regrettably Realpolitik in int. relations is being substituted by PR and propagandistic events," Russia's permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Monday in reaction to the two-day Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia which wrapped up on Sunday without any results. 

"The forum in Jeddah on Ukraine is the case in point. By definition, it was far from real peace- oriented efforts since a major actor-Russia-wasn’t invited. It made no sense at all," the senior Russian diplomat added.

Also in this regard, Russian Deputy Minister Sergey Ryabkob described the Saudi-hosted peace meeting to end the war in Ukraine as a doomed attempt by the West to rally the Global South behind Kyiv.

Officials from 40 countries participated in this 2-day meeting, but no representative from Russia was invited.

