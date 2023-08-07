Russia foils drone attack on Kaluga Region

"Today, at 2:30 a.m., the Ferzikovsky District’s air defense system downed an unmanned aerial vehicle," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that there were no consequences for residents or infrastructure, TASS reported.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the country's air defense has foiled an attempted terrorist attack by Kyiv in the Kaluga region, destroying six drones.

"Overnight, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to conduct a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted over the Kaluga Region. Air defense forces destroyed six drones," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the thwarted attack.

It added that "there were no casualties or damage as a result of the foiled terrorist attack".

MP/PR