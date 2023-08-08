Peace deal with Ukraine on basis of Zelensky plan impossible

“None of its 10 points is aimed at finding a negotiated and diplomatic solution to the crisis, and their totality is a senseless ultimatum from Russia, which is aimed at protracting hostilities. On such a basis, a peaceful settlement is impossible,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry.

Zakharova said that Ukraine and the West are trying to “downplay” the high value of peace proposals given by other countries, while also attempting to monopolize the very right to propose them, by promoting Zelensky’s peace plan.

“In essence, as we said, there is a fight against dissent at the international level, attempts to push through unviable settlement ideas through unscrupulous manipulations,” Zakharova further said.

She also expressed Russia’s appreciation for the “mediation and humanitarian initiatives” of countries from the Global South, noting that Moscow has been following talks held in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah over the weekend.

“Unlike the Kyiv regime, which interrupted and banned negotiations with Russia, we have always been and remain open to a diplomatic solution to the crisis and are ready to respond to really serious proposals. Without the participation of Russia and taking into account its interests, no meetings on the Ukrainian crisis have the slightest added value,” she added.

Without the participation of Russia, a two-day meeting on ways to resolve the ongoing Ukraine war in the city of Jeddah took place on Saturday and Sunday, following a similar meeting held in the Danish capital Copenhagen in June.

Zelensky's peace formula, which consists of 10 conditions, was laid out at the latest G-20 summit in Indonesia, with its final step being signing a peace accord. It also focuses on issues such as nuclear safety, food and energy security.

Meanwhile, Zakharova said wrote in her Telegram channel that the US Department of State's claim that Russia has supposedly refused discussion on Ukraine is false.

The diplomat drew attention to the statements of Matthew Miller, State Department Spokesperson, who stated that no peace negotiations with Russia are currently underway because Russia has refused to enter into a meaningful dialogue about peace.

"They know perfectly well that they told [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky to halt negotiations in April 2022, that they initiated the Kyiv regime's ban on peace talks with Russia in September 2022, that they have publicly stated for a year that this is not the time for negotiations, but they still blame Russia," she said.

MNA/PR