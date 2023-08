"Such acts of sabotage provides the international community with a change to see for themselves the true colors of the Kyiv regime," Maria Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry.

"Such barbaric actions cannot be justified, and they will not remain without a response," she said, TASS reported.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Kyiv’s drone attacks on the peninsula and S-200 missile attacks on the Crimean Bridge were repelled on Saturday.

