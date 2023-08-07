FM hails long-standing Iran-Japan friendly relations

"I had useful discussions in Tokyo with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a post on his X account (former Twitter) on Monday referring to his visit to the country on Monday.

He further said that the focus of the talks was the latest state of bilateral relations, the issues of Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf, and Ukraine, and the removal of sanctions talks between Iran and the world powers to revive the nuclear deal or the JCPOA.

"Friendly relations between the two countries are long-standing", he added.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived on Sunday night in Tokyo, where he was welcomed by Japanese officials.

He and a group of survivors of chemical weapons have visited Japan as the East Asian country remembers the US atomic bombardments of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the US army during World War II.

SKH/5856084