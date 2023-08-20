Raeisi, Japan PM to meet in New York in September: report

Kyodo news agency quoting unnamed Iranian diplomatic sources reported that the two sides aim to discuss Iran's nuclear program among other issues.

Iran aims to promote relations with Japan, traditionally a friendly nation, the Japanese source added.

No comment was immediately available from Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Kishida and Raeisi also met last September when they visited New York for the UN General Assembly.

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive the nuclear agreement have been stalled since last September, although the two are trying to ease tensions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that he would welcome any Iranian steps to de-escalate, what he claimed as its "growing nuclear threat".

According to Kyodo, Raeisi will ask Kishida to visit Iran and seek to unfreeze Iranian assets in Japan, estimated to be worth around $3 billion, that were frozen in line with US sanctions.

