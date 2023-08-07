JCPOA revival talks depend on parties full commitment to deal

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in Japan on Sunday to meet with Japanese officials, made the remarks at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday where he described Japan as one of the main priorities of Iran's foreign policy.

Referring to the historical and cultural diplomatic ties between the two nations, Amir-Abdollahian said that the development of relations with the friendly country of Japan is Iran's serious concern.

Iran has always had a positive assessment of the people, civilization, and history of Japan, he said, adding that Japan can play a constructive role in the West Asian region due to the positive developments taking place in the region.

Today, the regional countries of the region are prepared to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf region, he said.

Tokyo and Tehran can have stronger cooperation in the field of preserving the collective security of the region, he noted.

Iranian foreign minister also spoke about Iran's stance regarding the Ukraine crisis, saying, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized its firm and principled position that war is not the solution."

"We consider NATO and the provocations of this organization as one of the root causes of war and crisis. We continue our efforts to stop the war and focus the parties on a political solution."

Referring to the accusations regarding the use of Iranian drones in the war, Amir-Abdollahian said that of course, defense cooperation has been one of the axes of relations with Russia over the past years, but Iran has never provided Russia with facilities in the Ukraine war.

Russia itself is one of the biggest producers and exporters of weapons in the world, he added.

Tehran is against the arming of any side of the war in Ukraine, he said, adding that the continuation of large-scale sending of American and Western weapons to Ukraine is the cause of greater insecurity and instability in Ukraine.

