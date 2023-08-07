Iran FM stresses Tehran-Tokyo cooperation in medical sector

Hossein Amir-Abollahian, who is on a visit to Japan, made the remarks in the meeting with the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan Katsunobu Katō on Monday.

Amir-Abdollahian described the political relations between Iran and Japan as important, saying that the donation of vaccines by the Japanese government during the outbreak of COVID-19 to Iran was a valuable measure.

Considering the imposition of US unilateral sanctions on Iran as illegal, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized the necessity of promoting cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo in various fields, especially the participation of Japanese companies in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment sector.

He also briefed the Japanese minister about the progress of Iran in the field of new technologies, especially medicine.

Katsunobu Katō, for his part, pointed to the presence of the Iranian foreign minister on the 78th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, emphasizing the opposition of the Japanese people to weapons of mass destruction.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of medicine, expressing his satisfaction with Iran's progress in the field of new medical technologies.

The Japanese minister also expressed hope that the two countries will increase the level of cooperation due to their long-standing and historical relations.

The two ministers also discussed the issues related to the Iranian workforce and cooperation in the consular fields.

