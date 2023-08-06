86th flotilla shows Iran's growing power despite sanctions

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani made the remarks during the meeting of the commanders, crew, and families of the 86th Naval flotilla with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Sunday morning.

Stating that the mission of the 86th Naval flotilla is a historic action, he added the achievement was made thanks to the youth's belief in domestic capablities, active diplomacy and the advanced systems and equipment produced and developed inside the country.

According to Rear Admiral Irani, this mission led to increasing the strategic depth, introducing Iran as an independent power and strengthening the maritime idata bank.

During the same meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the presence of the 86th Naval flotilla of the Iran Army in the farthest parts of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans played a role in the national security of Iran.

