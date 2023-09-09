Army Navy's 92nd flotilla returns home after 86-day mission

The 92nd flotilla, with the participation of Iranian-made destroyer Sahand, docked at Bandar Abbas on Saturday after sailing 18,000 kilometers in distant waters.

The flotilla's seafaring mission was carried out to protect the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and ensure the security of shipping lines in the Red Sea, as well as combating pirates in the Gulf of Aden.

The Army Navy's 93rd flotilla is currently stationed in the area of the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

The Iranian Army's 86 flotilla recently conducted the '360-Degree' historic mission. The flotilla, comprised of a domestically manufactured Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship, set sail from Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on September 20, 2022, in a voyage around the world. Dena and Makran together weigh more than 122,000 tons. They sailed around the world, passing through important ports, seas, and oceans. They ultimately returned home on Saturday and were welcomed by Iran’s military and civilian officials.

The Iranian flotilla broke the record for the distance an Iranian flotilla has sailed in international waters.

Last year, the 75th flotilla of the Iranian Army Navy Force, consisting of the Sahand and Makran ships, made the biggest military sea voyage in the country's history by reaching Russia's Port of St. Petersburg and traveling a distance of 250 thousand kilometers.

After informing three oceanic commands in the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic oceans, the Iranian Navy is seeking to expand its activity and presence in the world's waters to protect the country's interests.

