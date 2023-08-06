Leader visits Iran Navy 86th flotilla achievements exhibition

Ayatollah Khamenei visited the exhibition of the Iranian Navy's 86th flotilla achievements in Tehran on Sunday after he held a meeting with the flotilla's commanders and crew as well as their families.

The flotilla accomplished its round-the-world voyage and returned to the Iranian territorial waters in May.

In an address to the meeting earlier on Sunday, the Leader praised the Army Navy for accomplishing the voyage and said that the Navy's presence in international waters such as the Pacific and Atlantic oceans contributes to national security.

