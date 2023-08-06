  1. Iran
Aug 6, 2023, 7:27 PM

Leader visits Iran Navy 86th flotilla achievements exhibition

Leader visits Iran Navy 86th flotilla achievements exhibition

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to an exhibition of the Iranian Navy's 86th flotilla achievements in Tehran on Sunday.

Ayatollah Khamenei visited the exhibition of the Iranian Navy's 86th flotilla achievements in Tehran on Sunday after he held a meeting with the flotilla's commanders and crew as well as their families.

The flotilla accomplished its round-the-world voyage and returned to the Iranian territorial waters in May.

In an address to the meeting earlier on Sunday, the Leader praised the Army Navy for accomplishing the voyage and said that the Navy's presence in international waters such as the Pacific and Atlantic oceans contributes to national security.

MNA/5855272

News Code 204239

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News