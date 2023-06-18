High Seas frontline of Iran's encounter with enemies: min.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani made the remarks on Saturday during a ceremony at the Marine Industries Organization (MIO), a subordinate to the Iranian Defense Ministry.

“The seas are the frontline of our confrontation and encounter with the enemies. Some of the threats posed to the Islamic Republic of Iran are rooted in the seas,” he said.

“Therefore, we need an advanced, powerful and multi-purpose marine industry with international capabilities in order to have a strong presence in waterways and water lands.”

Ashtiani also described maritime science and technology in the defense field as “the driving force” for the country’s naval industry.

The scientific chain of the marine industry will be completed through the support of various Defense Ministry departments such as missile, radar, air defense and electronics, he added.

The minister further attached importance to the creative and innovative use of defense developments as well as the building of new products using current capacities.

A powerful maritime presence, he noted, is vital for the country’s economy, trade, industry and defense.

Iran’s Navy has in recent years achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels.

It has also increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers. The Navy has managed to foil several attacks on both Iranian and foreign tankers during its missions in international waters.

Recently, the Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla of warships, comprising indigenous Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship, successfully completed a round-the-world voyage after sailing 63,000 kilometers of sea routes over a period of eight months.

SKH/Press TV