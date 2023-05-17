86th Naval Fleet brings about honor for Iran in intl. arena

For the first time in the history of the country, Iran's 86th Naval Fleet made a round-the-world trip with the all-Iranian warships, Dana and Makran warships and brought about another honour on the international arena, Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Iran's 86th Naval Fleet, including the full-Iranian Dena Destroyer, returned home after navigating around the world for the first time in a mission codenamed "360-Degree".

For the first time in Iran’s naval history, the 86th flotilla undertook a long voyage around the world and sailed in the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans without relying on aid from shores.

It set sail from Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf on September 20, 2022. Now, on the 236th day of its voyage, the flotilla docked at Oman’s Salalah port as its last stop.

The flotilla travelled some 63,000 kilometres and crossed the equator four times. It will reach Bandar Abbas by travelling an additional 2,000 kilometres.

SKH/FNA14020227000562