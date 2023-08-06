Iran exports from Shoshme border increased by %18

Head of the Kermanshah Province Customs Supervision Department Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh said on Sunday that the export from the Shoshme border crossing had witnessed an 18% hike in the first four months of this year.

He added that $14,621,920 goods weighing 121,700 tons were exported from the Shoshme border crossing, showing an increase of 26% in weight and 18% in value compared to the same period in the last year.

The main export goods through the Shoshme border crossing are Iron ore, fruits, and vegetables, agricultural tools, and handicrafts, he noted.

Kermanshah in western Iran shares around 371 kilometers of borders with Iraq’s central government as well as the Kurdistan Region. With six official border crossings and markets, the province accounts for almost half of Iran’s annual non-oil exports to Iraq.

