Kermanshah customs hit over $2.6 bn exports in 5 months

The head of the Kermanshah Province Customs Supervision Department, Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh, announced on Wednesday that the export of Kermanshah customs to Iraq had increased by 130% year over year from March 20 to August 21.

During this period, goods worth $2,684,099,000 and weighing 3,075,000 tons were exported from the Kermanshah customs, showing a 4% increase in weight and a 130% increase in value compared to the same period in the previous year.

The main export goods through the Kermanshah customs are iron ore, tiles, ceramics, fruits, vegetables, building stones, and dairy.

Kermanshah, located in western Iran, shares approximately 371 kilometers of borders with Iraq’s central government as well as the Kurdistan Region. The province has six official border crossings and markets and accounts for almost half of Iran’s annual non-oil exports to Iraq.

