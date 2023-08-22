  1. Economy
Aug 22, 2023, 2:00 PM

Iran's exports to Iraq rise by 23% in 4 months

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – The director general of the West Asia Department of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) has said that Iran's exports to Iraq grew by 23% during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21-July 22)

According to Farzad Piltan, in the first four months of the Iranian calendar year, Iran exported $2.9 billion to Iraq, which shows a 23% increase compared to the same period last year.

The economic official further added that natural gas, iron, clinker, and tomatoes witnessed the highest growth in exports to Iraq during the mentioned period.

He added that Iraq exported %66 million to Iran in the first four months, down by 16 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

