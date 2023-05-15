Over $195.2 m of goods exported from Iran’s Kermanshah

Head of the Kermanshah Province Customs Supervision Department Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh said on Monday that Iran exported $445,325,054 worth of goods weighing 1,274,396 tons to Iraq in the first month of the current fiscal (March 21-April 20).

From the total exports of Iran to Iraq in a month, Kermanshah province exported $195,218,411 of goods with a weight value of 513,908 tons which enjoys 44% in value and 40% in weight among the country's border crossings, he noted.

Abbaszadeh further noted that Parviz Khan Customs enjoys the highest share with $82,559,031 export and Khosravi border crossing is the second one with an export value of $50,422,072.

The main export goods through the customs supervision area of Kermanshah province are rebar, iron, ceramic tiles, fruits, and vegetables, building stones, dairy, plastic products, and disposable containers, he said.

