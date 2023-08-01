Export from Kermanshah customs hits over $950 m in 4 months

Head of the Kermanshah Province Customs Supervision Department Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh said on Tuesday that $950,595,146 million of goods with a weight value of 2,435,280 tons were exported from the province, showing an increase of 21% in weight and 11% in value compared to the same period in the last year.

The main export goods through the customs supervision area of Kermanshah province are rebar, iron, ceramic tiles, fruits, and vegetables, building stones, dairy, plastic products, and disposable containers, he added.

During the said period, the import value via Kermanshah customs stood at 5.222 tons of goods, valued at $25.211 million, showing a 20 and 27 percent fall in weight and value respectively, he noted.

