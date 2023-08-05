Exports from Parvizkhan border terminal hit $327m in 4 months

Head of the Kermanshah Province Customs Supervision Department Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh said on Saturday that the export from the Parvizkhan border terminal had witnessed a 25% hike in the first four months of this year.

He added that $327,370,549 goods weighing 872,491 tons were exported from the Parvizkhan border terminal, showing an increase of 52% in weight and 25% in value compared to the same period in the last year.

The main export goods through the Parvizkhan border terminal are rebar, iron, ceramic tiles, fruits, and vegetables, plastic products, cakes, and biscuits, he noted.

