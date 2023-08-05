Iran among top 5 countries in biopharmaceuticals: FDA head

Heidar Mohammadi made the remarks on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the pharmaceutical innovation factory on Saturday.

Stating that Iran's biological industry is qualified, Mohammadi said that medicines for special patients suffering from cancer, MS, and rare diseases are produced in the country and exported to neighboring countries.

Many countries are surprised by Iran's advances in the field of biotechnology, he also said.

"Today Iran has become one of the medicine exporters", he said, stating that many neighboring countries and other countries around the world seek to purchase medicines and pharmaceutical raw materials from Iran.

