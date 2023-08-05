  1. Technology
Iran among top 5 countries in biopharmaceuticals: FDA head

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Iran is among the top 5 countries in the world in producing biopharmaceuticals, the chairman of the Food and Drug Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FDA) said.

Heidar Mohammadi made the remarks on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the pharmaceutical innovation factory on Saturday. 

Stating that Iran's biological industry is qualified, Mohammadi said that medicines for special patients suffering from cancer, MS, and rare diseases are produced in the country and exported to neighboring countries.

Many countries are surprised by Iran's advances in the field of biotechnology, he also said.

"Today Iran has become one of the medicine exporters", he said, stating that many neighboring countries and other countries around the world seek to purchase medicines and pharmaceutical raw materials from Iran. 

