With the removal of preferential currency rates for pharmaceuticals, exports in the first five months of the Iranian year (Starting from March 21, 2023) have reached 50 million dollars, Heidar Mohammadi said.

This shows a growth rate of 300 percent compared to the same period last year, he added.

According to the seventh plan, exports of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment are projected to increase annually to $1billion, he pointed out.

SKH/TSN telegram